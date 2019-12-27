Satte Pe Satta Remake: After Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan Too Walks Out Of Farah Khan’s Film

Filmmaker Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty’s collaborative venture of the Satte Pe Satta remake has been facing rejections from several A-listers. From Shah Rukh Khan to Hrithik Roshan for playing Amitabh Bachchan’s character to Deepika Padukone playing Hema Malini, the makers had approached several actors. However, after all these actors politely turned down the offer, it is being rumored that Farah and Rohit had approached Bollywood’s bhaijaan, Salman Khan.

Owing to Salman Khan’s ’Bhai’ image in the industry the makers thought it would be interesting to see him play the elder brother on-screen. But, on the flip side if Salman Khan would agree to be a part of the remake to the classic comedy-drama, Farah and Rohit would have to replace Anushka Sharma, who is tentatively locked to essay Hema Malini’s character.

A certain source has been quoted by Deccan Chronicle saying, “Yes, the offer was made to him, but he was not keen. He was told that he was great material to play an elder brother because of his ‘Bhai’ image, but that did not make much sense to him. Also, Anushka Sharma, who had agreed to do the film when Hrithik Roshan was the hero, would have had to be replaced due to her strained equation with Salman post- Sultan. But then Salman too has rejected the film.”

Well, the unversed, Anushka Sharma and Salman Khan had a massive fallout post-Sultan and it is rather unlikely for the duo to now collaborate for any project in the future. Meanwhile it certainly will be interesting to see who gets starred in Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty’s Satte Pe Satta remake.

