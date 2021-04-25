The trailer of Sardar Ka Grandson has got everyone excited, but the makers today release the first song from this family entertainer. The dance number, starring leads Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh is titled Jee Ni Karda and is sure to get your foot tapping with its classic Punjabi style baraat. It will definitely make its way to the top songs for any shaadi!

Sung by Jass Manak, Nikhita Gandhi and Manak-E, penned down and composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Jee Ni Karda is a dynamic track with lively beats. The energy and mood of the song are rightly captured by both, Arjun and Rakul with their ‘baaraati dance’ choreographed by Kruti Mahesh. While the trailer piqued the attention of the audience with its quirky storyline, this song is sure to get audiences to groove to the fresh beats.

Along with Arjun and Rakul, Sardar Ka Grandson also stars Neena Gupta, John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hydari, Soni Razdan, Kanwaljit Singh, Kumud Mishra, and Divya Seth in pivotal roles.

Check out Sardar Ka Grandson’s first song Jee Ni Karda here:

Directed by debutant Kaashivie Nair, the family entertainer is written by Anuja Chauhan and Kaashivie Nair, with dialogues by Amitosh Nagpal. Sardar Ka Grandson is produced by T-Series (Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar), Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani) and JA Entertainment (John Abraham) & will release on 18th May on Netflix.

