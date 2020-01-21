These 5 Actors Make It To Sara Ali Khan’s Dream Dinner Date & No, Kartik Aaryan Didn’t Make To The List

Sara Ali Khan is all geared up for the release of her upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film also stars Kartik Aaryan. Love Aaj Kal is a reboot of Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Love Aaj Kal that came in 2009. The film was a hit at the box office and was one of the career-building films for Deepika Padukone in the initial phase.

Talking to Filmfare, Sara Ali Khan revealed who all she would invite on a dream dinner date and yes, Kartik Aaryan didn’t make it to the list. Sara chose Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal and Rajkummar Rao. Well, she did pick all the elite actors here.

On the work front, apart from Love Aaj Kal, Sara Ali Khan will also be seen in Coolie No.1 opposite Varun Dhawan. Love Aaj Kal’s trailer got a tremendous response and Sara is one of the most followed young generation actresses on social media.

Sara Ali Khan keeps sharing lovely pictures and videos every now and then on social media. Not just that, her gym and airport looks are quite famous too, her grounded behaviour is what makes her fans favourite.

