Sara Ali Khan Wants To Steal Kartik Aaryan’s Hair, Here’s What She Said

After a powerful debut in 2018, Sara Ali Khan has no film releasing this year. However, she has an exciting lineup for the first half of 2020 with films like Aaj Kal & Coolie No. 1.

While Aaj Kal brings her onscreen with her “official crush” Kartik Aaryan in the sequel of 2009 rom-com Love Aaj Kal, she’ll be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No. 1, a sequel to 1995 cult comedy of the same title.

Recently during an interview with Pooja Talwar of Good Times, Sara spoke about both of her upcoming films and how was the experience of working with names like Imtiaz Ali, David Dhawan, and Varun Dhawan.

During an interesting rapid-fire round, Sara was asked about one thing she wants to steal from Ranveer Singh, Sushant Singh Rajput, Kartik Aaryan & Varun Dhawan. Talking about Ranveer Singh she said that she will like to steal his wardrobe. About Sushant, she said books apart from Physics which she doesn’t understand. Sara revealed that she loved Varun’s energy and that’s why wants to steal it from him.

However, the most interesting answer was about Kartik Aaryan and she said that she will steal his hair adding that, “I could use some of it.” Well, Kartik Aaryan has one more reason to smile here!

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s Aaj Kal is slated to release on Feb 14, 2020, and Coolie No. 1 will release on May 1, 2020.

