Sara Ali Khan Shares A Picture Perfect Moment With Her Directors Abhishek Kapoor & Rohit Shetty!

Sara Ali Khan who is all geared up to set foot in Bollywood with Kedarnath and Simmba took to her Instagram sharing a picture with both her directors.

Sara Ali Khan who attended Deepika and Ranveer’s grand reception struck a pose with her directors Abhishek Kapoor and Rohit Shetty.

Sharing the picture with a perfect caption, Sara Ali Khan said, “You know it’s December when Santa Claus come twice”.

The director’s actor, Sara Ali Khan shares a strong bond with both Abhishek Kapoor and Rohit Shetty on the sets of the film, a testimony of which is seen on her latest Insta posts.

Sara’s debut in Bollywood is one of the most anticipated and awaited. Sources close to people who have worked with her already share that she is a very promising girl.