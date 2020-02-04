Sara Ali Khan On Love Aaj Kal Being Compared To Her Dad Saif Ali Khan's Film: " I'm Not Here To Please The Whole World "

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer Love Aaj Kal is one of the most anticipated films of 2020. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the trailer received a mixed reaction from the audience. However, the excitement to watch a fresh love story with a fresh pair is high among the fans.

In 2009, Imtiaz Ali made the film Love Aaj Kal with Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone which was well-received and appreciated by the masses. So, in a way, it’s a risk that the filmmaker is taking by using the same title for Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s romantic drama. As soon as the trailer had come out, there were obvious comparisons with Saif and Deepika’s film.

In an interview with Mid Day, the Kedarnath actress talked about the comparison of her Love Aaj Kal with her father’s 2009 release. Sara Ali Khan said, “I wasn’t looking at replicating the original film. I said yes to the film without reading the script. I had asked Imtiaz sir why we weren’t calling it Love Aaj Kal 2; he explained that the concept is relevant and timeless. The idea is that love means different things for different generations.”

She added, “It’s daunting to be here. I respect every opinion that comes my way. But I hope people don’t compare it with the 2009 film. We are in the movies and ready to take risks. I am not here to please the whole world. So, I go with what feels right to me.”

Love Aaj Kal also stars Arushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. The film will hit the screens on February 14, 2020.

