Sara Ali Khan is ready to grace the red carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival this year. The actress jetted off to the French Riviera last night, post the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer launch event in the day.

The actress donned a sleek look with a blue leather jacket and a sling bag for the long journey ahead. She also obliged pictures of fans on her way inside the airport, as she was mobbed. ‘From Kedarnath to Cannes, ‘ she says while interacting with the shutterbugs at the airport.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan has several projects lined up. Presently, she is occupied with the promotions of her upcoming romantic comedy ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke’ in collaboration with Vicky Kaushal.

Apart from that, Sara Ali Khan is involved in the films Ae Watan Mere Watan, an untitled project directed by Jagan Shakti, and Homi Adjania’s Murder Mubarak.

