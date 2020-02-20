Sara Ali Khan Is Shocked As Love Aaj Kal Co-Star Kartik Aaryan Shares His Bad Valentine’s Day Date Story

Kartik Aaryan with his recent films has created a massive fanbase for himself and there is no doubt a major chunk of it is girls who love him. But what if we tell you that there was a time when a girl ditched Kartik on a date and kept him waiting while she never came? Revealing the story is the actor himself who left Sara Ali Khan shocked with it.

Kartik and Sara were in an interaction on Ishq FM where they were asked to bust myths about them. When Kartik was asked if he ever stood waiting on

Valentine’s date he confessed, “No, it’s not a myth. It’s reality.” A shocked Sara exclaimed, “What?! No!”

Kartik continued his story and said, “Ek aisa Valentine’s Day tha. Woh pohochi nahi; maine shayad se zyada assume kar liya tha ki pohochegi, par woh pohochi hui nikli. Woh kahin aur pohoch gayi.” (There was one such Valentine’s Day. She did not show up, I assumed too much that she would come but she turned out to be something else altogether. She reached somewhere else)

The actor also spoke about his first onscreen kiss and how his mom did not want his grandfather to see it and judge him. He said, “Meri mummy nahi chahti thi ki main kiss karoon on screen because unke papa – mere nanu – kya kehte agar woh mujhe kiss karte hue dekhte.”

Meanwhile, Kartik and Sara saw the release of their film Love Aaj Kal directed by Imtiaz Ali on February 14.

