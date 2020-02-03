Sara Ali Khan Is ‘Hurt’ On Getting Trolled For Love Aaj Kal Trailer

Ever since the trailer of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal featuring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in lead roles is out, the troll brigade has been accusing Sara of going overboard with her acting. While the trailer has not caught the fancy of the audiances yet, one line from the trailer particularly said by Sara has gotten a lot of backlash for the star kid.

While Sara has kept mum for so long, she has now finally broken down and confessed to being affected by all the criticism and nasty trolling that has come her way. Speaking about the one line, ‘Tum Mujhe Tang Karne Lage Ho’, which has drawn the most flak, Sara said that she was really hit by all the nasty things that have come her way.

Check out the trailer here:

Speaking to Anupama Chopra of Film Companion, Sara has said, “I think I have, with so much confidence, sat there and said that, ‘you should not pay heed to what trolls say and you should be you and you should be confident,’ but I think as a girl I have never derived my confidence from the way that she looks. But you know, I am here to act. That’s my job, that’s my profession you know, so that’s serious. So when I am trolled for that, suddenly with all of the confidence still intact, it’s harder for me to sit there and say ignore the trolls. Because suddenly for the first time, it actually kind of hurts.”

Further going on Sara said that she has previously been trolled for her weight and how she looks, but that has never bothered her. But criticism and trolling on her work did hit her!

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal is a story spin off to the 2009 hit by the same name directed by Imtiaz Ali himself. The new age drama features Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in lead roles is slated to release on the 14th February, 2020.

