Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Or Taimur – Who Is The Most Stubborn Child Of The Pataudi Family? Kareena Kapoor Khan Answers

While people do love Saif Ali Khan for his charismatic looks and marvellous acting, the audience is nowadays talking more about his children Sara Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khana and Ibrahim. While Sara is already an established star, Taimur’s popularity also has no limit. Ibrahim too makes a few appearances in magazines and Sara’s social media posts and is surely a star in the making.

Recently, on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s show What Women Want, Kareena was asked by Saif who she thinks is the most stubborn child in the family. She had a very quirky reply at first but later on, said that Taimur is the most obstinate of them all. Saif even shared a hilarious incident that proved the same.

Kareena began by saying that Saif is the most stubborn child in the house. She then added, “I think it would be Taimur. He is the youngest and he is quite stubborn I think. So yes I would say Taimur is.”

Saif agrees to her and says, ” I remember you were cuddling him in the morning and you told him “Always be good” and he just straight away said “No.” Kareena laughs it off and says, “Yeah I am always trying to say something good in his ears.” Saif interrupts her and says that Taimur has learned to say ‘No’ quite well.

More on the little munchkin, Kareena is currently shooting for Aamir Khan starrer “Lal Singh Chaddha” and Taimur accompanied her for the Chandigarh schedule of the film. On Sunday, a video shared by Chef Vijay Chauhan from The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort, on Instagram showed Taimur picking fresh vegetables. In one clip, Taimur can be seen wearing an apron and holding a pair of scissors as he picks some broccoli in the farm.

As for Saif, he will be next seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari. He also has Bhoot Police next alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal and Dil Bechara starring Sushant Singh Rajput, debutante Sanjana Sanghi.

