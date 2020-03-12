There’s No Stopping For Love Aaj Kal Actress Sara Ali Khan; Grabs Yet Another Brand Endorsement

Sara Ali Khan adds yet another coveted brand to her ever-growing list of brands. Earlier today, the brand announced Sara Ali Khan as their ambassador. The brand is one of the most popular music accessories brand.

A new TVC was released by the brand which shows Sara in a super quirky avatar. The actress has been making headlines ever since she made her debut and is always the talk of the town.

The Kedarnath actress is one of the hottest topics in the brand circuit as well is one of the highest in-demand actresses from her generation in the brand circuit. Sara has a variety of brands ranging from music to jewelry, fitness, healthcare and even makeup in her kitty.

Sara made one of the strongest debuts ever with Kedarnath following which she immediately graced the silver screen with Simmba alongside Ranveer Singh.

All through 2019, the actress shone as the cover girl for a variety of magazines. The actress is also a favorite of the paparazzi.

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in Coolie No.1 alongside Varun Dhawan and she also has Atrangi Re alongisde Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in the making. She was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal alongside Kartik Aaryana and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles.

