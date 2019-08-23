When Sara Ali Khan entered the showbiz last year with her strong performance in Kedarnath and then delivered another hit with Simmba, she proved to be a tough competitor to the other newcomers of the industry.

Where competition runs cut throat; Sara has constantly been pitted against her contemporaries like Jhanvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria. And now; the Kedarnath actress has finally broken her silence on the constant comparisons. In her recent interview to Femina, the actress said, “Comparison and competition is part and parcel of our profession. I don’t get bothered; there’s space for everybody here, and both of us are confident and secure in our respective places. We don’t hold anything against each other or the media; we know that it’s part of their job to do what they do. We are here to be actors; nothing works more than individualism.”

On being asked if she considered Jhanvi and Ananya as competition, Sara said, “I disagree. Whether it’s me and Janhvi (Kapoor) or me and Ananya (Panday), we do have more in common with each other than we do with other people. We are young debutantes trying to make it big in a world we have only dreamed about. I am happy, confident, and content with the place I have, and I am sure they are too. I don’t think we need to treat each other as rivals, but as friends that we already are. Competition in any field keeps you on your toes; it’s a healthy vibe where we can all coexist.”

On the professional front; Sara has her bag full with Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal opposite rumored boyfriend Kartik Aaryan and is also shooting for the reboot of David Dhawan’s cult comedy Coolie No.1 along with Varun Dhawan!

