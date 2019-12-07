Sara Ali Khan Celebrates A Year In Bollywood, Pens A Heartfelt Note

Sara Ali Khan made her debut in Bollywood and made the audience fall in love with her instantly. Creating a huge fanbase for herself, Sara completed a year in Bollywood today as her film Kedarnath released on December 7 last year. To celebrate the day, she wrote a heartfelt note and you cannot miss it.

Sara with her caliber and talent made her presence felt in the very first film she did with Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress made her debut to Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor directorial Kedarnath, which was a love story set amidst the Kedarnath floods that changed the landscape of the pilgrimage.

The actress summarizing her year in the tinsel town rote a heartfelt note. She wrote, “I can’t believe it’s been a year since everyone met Mukku for the first time. Kedarnath has been and will always remain an integral part of me. Thank you @gattukapoor and @kanika.d for making me meet, imbibe and portray Mukku @sushantsinghrajput I truly appreciate all that you did to support me and help me consistently throughout this journey, I couldn’t have asked for a better Pithoo to carry me through all of this!”

She added, “Thank you Tushar Sir for shooting this film with so much love @jehanhanda thank you for constantly having your eyes on me and always having my back And thank you to all the people that have accepted me, given me so much love and allowed me to be a humble part of the Indian film industry for a year now! #jaibholenath.”

Supporting the caption was a picture that had her in the look from the film holding the clapper board.

Within a year itself Sara became a favorite amongst the directors in the industry. After giving a commendable performance in Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh, the actress is now busy shooting Judwaa 2 with Varun Dhawan and has many speculated projects to her name.

