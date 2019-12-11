Sara Ali Khan Calls Herself ‘Sasti Rekha’ In A Witty Shayari & It Is Winning The Internet

Sara Ali Khan, who made her debut last year with Kedarnath, has become a popular face in no time. From her work on the big screen to her personal life, her fans want to be updated about everything related to her. Sara also makes sure that she treats her fans with small details of her life and keep herself connected from them.

She recently posted a monochrome picture and captioned it as, “In aankhon ki masti, Rekha Ji se hai Sara bahut sasti, Luckily, voh apne aap pe hi hasti

She says all this and then voh fasti. #sarakishayari #ShouldWriteADiary #UffSoFiery.” While the caption won many hearts, her fans didn’t agree with the Sasti Rekha remark.

While her Coolie No. 1 co-star wrote, “U have a lot of free time,” a user wrote, “Ayee hayeee Sara ki shayari out of this world” Many of the users went on to admire her beautiful picture as well. From what it looks, the picture is from the sets of her upcoming film Coolie No. 1.

On the work front, Sara has 11 brand endorsements in her kitty varying from brands like sports to jewellery and with an estimated revenue of 30 crores this year. Talking about her achievements and how she looks at the industry, Sara said, “I’ve had no releases this year but I feel more a part of the industry than I did last year because I’ve spent a lot more time honing my craft and building my individual brand. I am working on projects, and I am looking forward to them releasing next year,”

Meanwhile, the actress will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali ‘s directorial Aaj Kal alongside Kartik Aaryan and with Varun Dhawan in ‘Coolie No.1’, both of which are slated to release next year.

