WHOA! Did Rani Mukerji Just Take A Dig At Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe?

Rani Mukerji has been going all out for the promotions of her next YRF outing, Mardaani 2, where she plays the no-nonsense cop, Shivani Shivaji Roy. Right from meeting real-life cops to promoting and speaking about women’s safety in the country, Rani has done it all!

And now, in an interesting turn of events, Rani Mukerji has been quoted saying that she does not feel that her character from Mardaani will be able to find place in director Rohit Shetty’s cop universe that accommodates Singham, Simmba and now Sooryavanshi. Well, that’s interesting!

Elaborating on why she feels that way, Rani has been quoted by Peeping Moon saying, “My cop character Shivani from Mardaani is different from Ajay’s Singham, Ranveer’s Simmba, Akshay’s Sooryavanshi and even Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey because I’m a woman.”

Rani had delivered a knock-out performance in the super successful and critically acclaimed Mardaani, in which she took down the kingpin of a child trafficking racket.

Well, before you think that’s all, hold your horses. Rani further went on to say that her character is a lot more grounded than that of Rohit’s film. The Black actress further said, “I don’t know if Shivani Shivaji Roy has place in Rohit’s cop universe. Mardaani as a franchise talks about real-life cops and is a realistic take on how crimes are handled in our country. Rohit’s cop universe has larger than life cops. My character is probably more grounded.”

Meanwhile, produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Gopi Puthran, Mardaani 2 is set to hit theatres on December 13.

