Priyank Sharma Opens Up On Recreating Fardeen Khan’s Song ‘Khudkhushi’

Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series is all set to introduce another music video. The team has recreated the superhit track Khudkhushi from the Fardeen Khan starter Darling and modernised it for contemporary times. The song features Ace of Space season 2 contestant actress Rashmi Jha opposite Bigg Boss fame actor Priyank Sharma.

Priyank, who rose to super fame after a few hit tracks and a web show is a household name today. Not just that, the good looking star of tomorrow is also responsible for a lot of girls going weak in their knees. Apart from all that, Priyank is also a fantastic dancer.

The new T-Series track Khudkhushi has the oomph factor riding super high. Although, it’s a short music video, like most other T-Series singles, it has a good storyline attached to it.

Priyank was the team’s first choice when the team was planning to revamp the track. An elated Priyank shares, “I’m extremely happy and fortunate that T-Series chose me for the song. It’s an upbeat, party track that will become a chartbuster for sure. We trained for a day and then performed and shot it in two days. It was an amazing experience shooting with the whole team. Rashmi is amazing and I loved the song. It’s got an amazing ring to it and I thank Bhushan Kumar for giving me this opportunity to associate with T-Series. I hope the audience also loves watching the song.”

Khudkhushi, sung by Neeti Mohan, composed by Sourav Roy, written by Shabbir Ahmed and directed by Vijay Ganguly, releases digitally on December 13.

