Gauri Khan & Karan Johar Revive Kuch Kuch Hota Hai In Quirky Avatars! Here’s Shah Rukh Khan’s Unmissable Reaction

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is one of the most popular ‘love triangle’ film in Bollywood. Directed by Karan Johar, even after two decades, people are crazy about the characters, their style and the songs.

Yesterday, a lot of celebs attended the 90s Bollywood-themed party of Bindra Amritpal in Mumbai. For the same, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar and their friend Kaajal dressed up as Tina, Rahul and Anjali, respectively. Kjo took to his Instagram page to share the photos.

In one of the photos, Shah Rukh Khan has given cutely embarrassing expression as she stands behind the new KKHH trio. The filmmaker captioned the pic, “So BREAKING NEWS😂! We attended our dear friends @bindraamritpal’s 90’s BOLLYWOOD theme bash! So KKHH it was for us! @gaurikhan channelled her inner TINA @putlu channelled ANJALI and me ofcourse had to be RAHUL !!! Don’t miss the most embarrassed @iamsrk photobombing our poster recreation! @kajol #rani”

Check the picture out:

A lot of photos from the party are going viral on the internet. It’s truly a delight to see our favourite stars dressing up as 90’s films’ characters and their photos are making us nostalgic.

Earlier, KJo had revealed that if he ever decides to remake KKHH, he would cast Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles.

Did you like Karan, Gauri and Kajal in KKHH avatar? Let us know in the comments below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!