In Pics: When West Indies Cricketer Dwayne Bravo Met Superstar Kamal Haasan

Pictures of ace West Indian cricketer and Musician Dwayne Bravo from a meeting with Kollywood superstar Kamal Haasan in Chennai have been trending all across the internet, all thanks to Indian 2 actor’s fans.

Dwayne who has been an active part of IPL team Chennai Superkings has always been one of the most loved and followed cricketers in Tamil Nadu capital.

As per multiple reports, the star cricketer who happened to be in Chennai following the promotions of his upcoming single The Chamiya Song after learning about Kamal’s presence in the city paid a visit to latter at his Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party office.

As one gets to see in the picture, the cricketer-actor duo of Dwayne and Kamal is seen with all smiles having a gala time. Also seen in the pictures are Dwayne gifting a jersey with his name and autograph to Ulaganayagan.

Talking about Kamal, the veteran actor who was last seen on big screens in Vishwaroop 2, is currently recuperating from a leg surgery which he recently underwent.

The actor is expected to continue the shoot of his much-anticipated action-thriller Indian 2 from January and is being helmed by S.Shankar and it is bankrolled under Lyca Productions.

Indian 2 also has south heartthrob Siddharth along with Bollywood divas Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal in major roles.

The action thriller is expected to hit big screens in Summer 2020.

Talking about Dwayne Bravo’s single The Chamiya Song, the song is been crooned by the cricketer along with Gaurav Dagaonkar and Rimi Nique.

The wedding track features Dwayne with Bollywood dancer Shakti Mohan.

