Sanya Malhotra: “Extremely Honored & Privileged To Have Had The Opportunity To Visit Oxford University”

Arguably the most talented and versatile actress on the block, Dangal actress Sanya Malhotra is making an easy transition from a talented, pretty face to a seasoned actress. Known for her breakthrough performances in movies like Dangal and Badhai Ho, Sanya Malhotra has proved her mettle with a series of widely acclaimed movies.

Sanya Malhotra’s unconventional film choices have gained a lot of critical appreciation which has paved the way to the actor’s growing popularity across the globe. The exuberant talent house has captured the attention of the historically acclaimed and prestigious Oxford University in Great Britain.

The actress was recently invited to speak at Oxford University and interact with their students. While conversing with the students, Sanya used this opportunity and shared her insights on Indian cinema, her Bollywood journey, her upcoming project Shakuntala Devi and her radical film choices.

Beaming with joy, Sanya Shared ”I was extremely honored and privileged to have had the opportunity to visit Oxford University. It was a great experience to share personal anecdotes from my career and my journey and to indulge in a fun interactive session with the students there. Moreover, it feels amazing to overcome cultural differences and barriers by discussing the art of cinema and films. It was a super thrilling experience and I am elated to have had some great conversations and exchange of thoughts and ideas with the students”

Sanya Malhotra seeps into the skin of the character and doesn’t leave her actual self out of them. The actress retains her character’s versatility, keeping us connected with her story.

On the work front, Sanya is all set to share her screen space with Vidya Balan and slip into the character of Anupma Banerjee in her upcoming project, Shakuntala Devi which is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra. The film will have a summer 2020 release.

