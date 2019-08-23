Vidya Balan REVEALS Details About Her Next Based On The Biopic Of Shakuntala Devi – Deets Inside!

Trust Vidya Balan to play some of the most character driven roles that not many can pull off! And now; after playing an ISRO scientist in Jagan Shakti’s Mission Mangal alongside Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and Sharman Joshi, the Kahaani actress is all set to essay the role of Shakuntala Devi.

Math wizard Shakuntala Devi is known as the ‘human computer’ and her biopic, featuring Vidya Balan is directed by Anu Menon. Well there is no surprise to the fact that Vidya is prepping for the role in all her might. It was only recently that a picture of the actress sporting a brown cotton saree and a bob cut went viral.

Now in an interview to Midday, Vidya said, “I will get a bob to look the part. So the curly bob and my classic South Indian face is a good match for the part. I always liked math, but that isn’t a pre-requisite here. What drew me to the subject was her magnetic personality and the life that she led. I am playing her from her early 20s till the fag end of her career.”

The film delves into the life of the Karnataka-born Devi who displayed a knack for arithmetic at an early age. Her impeccable mathematical skill’s is what earned her the nick name of the ‘human computer.’ The film is scheduled for a tentative release in the summer of 2020.

Well it certainly will be interesting to see the actress play a character that shares her South Indian roots in yet another female-centric film!

