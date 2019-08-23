Here’s Why Shahid Kapoor Is Taking Time To Sign His Next Post Kabir Singh

Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor who was last seen on big screens in the blockbuster hit Kabir Singh is taking his own time to sign his next film project, as he is in no mood to sign dotted lines in a hurry, and in the meantime he is making sure that he spends some time with his family.

A source close to the actor quoted to DeccanChronicle.com, “Shahid is taking it easy and spending quality time with his family. He is figuring out his next step because he doesn’t want to make any incorrect decisions that will hamper his image after the success of Kabir Singh.”

The actor’s last release had set cash registers ringing at the box office all across. Kabir Singh leads the race when it comes to the highest grosser of the year so far in Bollywood.

The Shahid starrer was an official remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy.

The original had Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in lead roles.

In the Hindi remake, Shahid was paired opposite Kiara Advani in lead.

Both the films, Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh, were helmed by filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Venga.

