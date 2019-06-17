Sanjay Gupta put together cast of Mumbai Saga in just 24 hours

In the times when getting a couple of main leads in a film is a task in itself, considering the kind of competition that ensues, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has managed to pull off a casting coup of sorts. Not just did he get John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi together for his gangster crime thriller Mumbai Saga, he also convinced a horde of other across to step in, and that too in a matter of just 24 hours.

“The film is a multi-starrer with John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi playing central protagonists. However, Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff have key roles to play as well and they said yes to the film in a jiffy without asking any questions. Same was the case with Gulshan Grover and Rohit Roy as well. As for Amol Gupte and Prateik Babbar, they do very few films but consented when they realized it was Sanjay Gupta himself directing the film,” informs our source.

Entire industry stood up and noticed the announcement of the film on Friday with the entire cast being dressed in black. Though John and Emraan were already signed, rest came on board in quick time, hence readying themselves for the photo shoot which has reminded one of Sanjay Gupta’s earlier ‘all men’ flick, Kaante.

“There is certain goodwill that Sanjay Gupta carries in the industry after being around for 25 years since his debut directorial Aatish,” our source continues, “John has worked with Sanjay on his Zinda and Shootout At Wadala. Emraan wanted to work with Sanjay for the longest time. Suniel Shetty had a key role to play in Kaante. Jackie Shroff worked with the director in his second film Raamshastra. Rohit Roy was the main villain his last outing Kaabil. As for Amol, he would be munching on a meaty role again after Kaminey. For Prateik, it is a first though.”

Mumbai Saga is said to be set in the late 80s and the early 90s when a new set of gangsters had emerged in Bombay, and were a part of the city’s transition to Mumbai. The filmmaker was sure that he had to get a stellar cast in place for the film so as to bring on an all-macho team.

“And this is what I have fortunately managed with Mumbai Saga,” says Sanjay, “It indeed feels gratifying when you have certain actors in mind for specific roles and they all come on board. It is an even more delightful feeling when they happen to be just a call away and give their consent just because I am directing a film. We wanted to announce the film on Friday and the entire cast came together in a matter of 24 hours. Now I have to do justice to them by giving them a solid role to play. When they have trusted me in so much, I have to give it back too.”

