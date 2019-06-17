Salman Khan AKA Bharat Congratulates Indian Cricket Team In A Special Way!

We all are well aware of the fact that Cricket is something, which brings the people from all strata of the society together, in India. Yesterday, the much-anticipated high-voltage world cup competition between India and Pakistan took place and big celebrities too, joined the fun by showing the support to the Indian Cricket team. Joining the list, superstar Salman Khan too, congratulated the beloved team for a win against rivals.

Salman Khan posted his picture on Twitter, in which the actor is seen in a laid-back pose. He captioned it in an interesting way by giving a reference of his titular character’s name from movie Bharat, by quoting, “Congratulations team Bharat… from #Bharat”.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat depicts the story of a man through the different phases of his life, and his responsibilities.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, whose “Bharat” has minted over Rs 150 crore at the Indian box office, says he gets scared when film critics praise his work as most of the time he gets validation of his work only from his fans who contribute to his movies’ collections.

In an interaction with the media here, Salman said: “I get scared when critics praise my work because usually their thinking does not match with mine or that of my audience. So I wonder why are they giving stars to my film and writing good things about my work?”

“Having said that, in recent times, the kind of films that I have done, I did those because I loved those stories. Also when I do a film, I have a few parameters… I want people to come to the theatre, forget their worries and when they leave the theatre, become happy, with a sense of heroism, or become a better human being… at least (have) the thought of (being) a better human being.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!