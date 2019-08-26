Sanju Baba To Re-Enter Politics With BJP-Ally Rashtriya Samaj Paksha!

Sanjay Dutt who is already having a busy year with movies is now all set to enter politics once again. He was last seen as the candidate of the Samajwadi Party from Lucknow but his career didn’t take off from there. Now, nearly after ten years he is returning to politics and joining BJP ally Rashtriya Samaj Paksha.

RSP is the junior ally of the ruling BJP in Maharashtra. The founder and cabinet minister Mahadev Jankar gave a confirmation that Dutt is all set to join the party on September 25, 2019. Jankar said the RSP was tapping the film industry to expand his party which mainly represents ‘Dhangar’ or the shepherd community.

“…We have started working in the film sector as well to expand our party. As part of which, actor Sanjay Dutt is also joining the Rashtriya Samaj Paksha on September 25.” Jankar said.

During the event of RSP’s 16th Foundation Day in presence of Rural Development Minister Pankaja Munde, the played a video of Dutt who’s in Dubai currently and said, “I congratulate RSP National President Mahadev Jankar, my friend and my brother. If I would have been here, I would have come.”

Later, addressing the gathering at Shivaji Park, Jankar claimed: “Just now you heard the bytes of big boss…big brother. Sanjay Dutt has given September 25 day to join (RSP). He is in Dubai (today). Had he been in Mumbai, he would have definitely joined us.”

