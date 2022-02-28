As debutante producer Nidhi Dutta, the daughter of veteran filmmaker J.P. Dutta, takes her upcoming Sanjay Dutt-starrer ‘Ghudchadi’ on the floors, she admits that shoot of the film is an emotional moment for her as she looks upto Sanjay as a father figure.

Advertisement

The actor has known Nidhi since she was a baby, by virtue of his bond with her father J.P. Dutta, and to her it feels surreal that the actor is headlining her first production, “For me, Sanjay Dutt not the superstar the world sees. He is a father figure who always has been the coolest one to turn to. He is one of the kindest stars I have known personally.”

Advertisement

Calling Sanjay Dutt a pillar of strength, she further said, “The fact that he has no airs about who he is makes him even more special. Right from the first meeting for the project, until now when he has joined shoot, he has been a pillar of strength. He is someone I could always turn to for support and advice alike. At the same time, he doesn’t impose his stardom on the production.”

“The way he has stood by me through the making and mounting of Ghudchadi is unbelievable. I am so grateful and excited for the shoot and may this be the first of our many, many films together”, she concluded.

Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, who ruled the big screen in the ’90s with their chemistry, are reuniting for ‘Ghudhchadi‘, a romantic drama directed by Binoy Gandhi.

The film flagged off its shoot in Jaipur recently.

The makers of the film took to their social media platform to share the glimpses from the muhurat puja along with a teaser video. In addition, the film also stars Khushalii Kumar and Parth Samthaan. The film, with the script written by Deepak Kapur Bhardwaj and Binoy Gandhi, is touted to be filled with fun, romance, and drama.

Sanjay earlier took to his Instagram and shared a picture of himself with a clapperboard in the foreground. Tagging an astrologer, he captioned the picture as, “Thank you @balu_munnangi for bringing your energy to this new beginnings. Appreciate your presence always (sic).”

Must Read: No Entry Mein Entry To Be 10 Times Funnier Than No Entry, Salman Khan Is The Only Hero Boney Kapoor Wants To Do This Film With

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube