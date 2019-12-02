Sandeep Reddy Vanga BASHED By Vikramaditya Motwane For His Tweet Over Hyderabad Veterinary Rape & Murder

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, director of Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh received a fiery reply to his tweet from Vikramaditya Motwane. Vanga, on Sunday, tweeted about the inhumane rape and murder case happened in Hyderabad. In his tweet, he said that a brutal punishment is required in this case to set an example.

He tweeted, “FEAR is the only factor which can change things radically in society and FEAR should be the new rule. The brutal sentence will set an example. Now every girl in the country needs a firm guarantee. I request @warangalpolice to come into action.”

This was not taken with a similar enthusiasm, Udaan director Vikramaditya Motwane slammed Sandeep by quoting his tweet. He wrote, “Will that FEAR stop them from slapping her?”

For those who are still quizzed about this, Sandeep Reddy Vanga was criticised by many for his protagonist Kabir slapping Preeti in Kabir Singh. Vikramaditya’s tweet is a direct dig at the same.

The role Shahid Kapoor played in Kabir Singh has been condemned by a section of the audience and critics who have tagged it misogynistic and one which perpetuates toxic masculinity. But the film, a remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy has still scored Rs 200 crore and more at the box office.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!