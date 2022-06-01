Actress Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni’s next release will be Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Samrat Prithviraj’.

The actress would be seen playing the role of Sanyogita’s (Manushi Chhillar) sister Ragini. Akshay who is playing the lead role in the film has recently completed 30 years in the industry.

Aishwarya shares her emotions for the superstar Akshay Kumar she says: “He has completed 30 years in the industry successfully because of his talent and discipline. He will be leaving shoes behind that I don’t think anybody will ever be able to fill. Most important is his dedication towards his films, and his humble and warm nature towards everyone. On the set, I have always seen him high on energy. He carries out the scene with such ease, it’s unbelievable.”

She also adds: “He has been good in the comedy genre. The audience likes him in that genre and after working with him I also know that he is really witty and funny in real life too.”

“Because of him the environment on the set used to remain pleasant and funny, and the best part was he is an early bird so shoots used to start by 6-7 in the morning and used to end by 6 in the evening so there were no late-night shoots or irregular schedules. Akshay Kumar is a superstar and I wish him all the best for the future.”

