Actress Sameera Reddy on Friday highlighted the role of Yoga in her weight loss journey. The actress is trying to shed a few extra kilos by Diwali this year.

“2020 was letting go and 2021 is about regaining control over my fitness goals. I just finished an hour of yoga with @yogabypramila. I wonder if everyone else in the online class is sweating and panting as much as I am. It’s #fitnessfriday and I’m on a mission!! 84.9 kg and I am on my way to 75 kg. I’m thrilled with the so many people writing in on how they feel energised with our Friday motivation! It’s a group effort and we can do it. How’s it going people #fitnessmotivation #letsdothis,” Sameera shared in an Instagram post.

The actress recently took to social media to inform that she has reduced seven kilos from 92kg, abstains from emotional eating, snacking and maintains portion control while eating.

Sameera Reddy took to social media on Friday to share a weight loss update. The actress aims to shed a few extra kilos by Diwali.

Sameera shared a couple of photographs of herself on Instagram. In one photo, the actress is seen with a belly while she looks slimmer in the other.

“Photos can be so misleading. On this #fitnessfriday I want to remind myself that what you see is not really what exists. Yes, I workout and I’m seeing results but I do have a belly and flab which will go in a few months. I feel inspired when I see real bodies and real pictures. That is my #fitnessmotivation and it drives me to work harder, update, I’ve had a good week,” she wrote.

Sharing her weight loss recipe with followers, the actress wrote: “I’ve down an inch all over and that is because of the intermittent fasting and sugar control with dedicated yoga and badminton 4 times a week. I’m hoping to keep this up. I think I will make my Diwali Goal. how’s it going for you ? #letsdothis. #socialmedia vs #reality.”

