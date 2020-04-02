Salman Khan’s Heart Is As Big As His Box Office Records! Here’s What He Did For His Radhe Team Amid Lockdown

Salman Khan has a heart of gold and there’s absolutely no one who can’t vouch for it. He is one of the most giving celebrities of Bollywood and we love him with all our hearts. With ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the world, the economy has come to a standstill. All the industries are at a major loss, including entertainment.

The shooting of all the films, daily soaps and series have been put on hold because of the lockdown and recently we saw Bollywood celebrities coming together to help all the daily wage workers in the entertainment industry and Salman pledged to support 25000 daily wage workers of the film industry.

A source close to Spotboye has revealed that Salman has already deposited the money in all the worker’s account who was working on the sets of his upcoming film, Radhe. Subhash Kapoor, a makeup artist revealed that he has already credited the money in the account and confirmed receiving it from his end.

“What a great thing to do. I thank Salman sir from the bottom of my heart. Times are so tough,” said the makeup artist. Isn’t he has a heart of gold!

Talking about Salman’s contribution, FWICE President, BN Tiwari told Indian Express, “After we approached Salman Khan, he asked us to give him a count of the most affected workers from our association and we told him there were 25,000 such artistes. He has decided to contribute for them. We will be sending him the list soon.”

