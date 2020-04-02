Hats Off! Raveena Tandon Managed Shooting For Akshay Kumar’s Tip Tip Barsa Paani While She Was On Periods

During the 1990s and early 2000s, Raveena Tandon was a prominent name amongst the Bollywood actresses and now, the 45-year-old is all set to make her return with highly anticipated KGF: Chapter 2. Apart from her roles, Raveena is well known for her sizzling hot avatar in Tip Tip Barsa Paani song from Mohra. It showcased the alluring chemistry between her and Akshay Kumar.

Speaking about the song, Raveena Tandon revealed some interesting facts recently. Although Raveena looked quite tempting in her drenched saree, she stated that shooting for the song was a difficult task. She revealed suffering from high fever during the shoot due as the tank water was really cold. She shot the entire song barefooted and at a construction site. The shoot lasted for 4 days and she was on her periods during the shoot.

The actress made these revelations during a recent chat with Pinkvilla.

Well, all that efforts really paid off for Raveena! Don’t you think?

Meanwhile, recently Raveena Tandon shared a video on Instagram where her pet cat Puma seems to be saying “no” while being wiped dry after a bath. Sharing the video on Instagram, Raveena captioned: “Ever heard a cat say nooo! #pumathecat say no to a bath, agrees to stay home.”

The actress revealed that her pet cat Puma’s bathing session is “legendary” because she hates taking a bath and Raveena had to spend half an hour first trying to catch her.

She also advised her fans to “Stay at home, stay safe and enjoy doing what you have always wanted to do but never found the time from meeting deadlines.”

