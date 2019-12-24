Will Salman Khan’s Dabangg 4 Have A Female Cop? The Superstar Answers

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dabangg 3 is winning the audience’s hearts. The film released on Friday last week and is all set to touch 100-crore soon. This PrabhuDheva directorial also marked the debut of Saiee Manjrekar.

Within 5 days of its release, the film is creating a riot at the box office with its collection. Despite receiving a mixed response from the critics, the love of fans for Dabangg 3 and Salman’s Chulbul Pandey is unstoppable.

Today, at the media interaction of D3’s success, Salman and Sonakshi got candid about their latest release and the fourth part. Considering how Dabangg is now a franchise, fans already want Dabangg 4. While Salman Khan has already established place in people’s hearts with his cop character Chulbul, many are expecting a female cop in the film too.

When the actor was asked if Dabangg 4 will have a female cop, he said no. Well, that ends all the speculations and fans have also got a response to all their curiosity.

Currently, Salman is busy with the shoot of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Even this action-drama is helmed by PrabhuDheva and it will star Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff too. Radhe is slated to release on Eid next year.

Have you watched Dabangg 3? Let us know what you think of the film in the comments below.

