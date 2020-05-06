Salman Khan Turns ‘Bade Dilwala’ Yet Again Helping 90 Vertically Challenged Daily Wage Earners

Salman Khan with his charitable organisation Being Human has always been one of the few celebs who come forward to help people for various causes. During these tough times of pandemic, Salman has already extended his help for over 25,000 workers.

Post this, he also helped an additional 7000 daily wage earners of the film industry by helping them monetarily. He has helped them with their wages which are becoming an issue for them in the last few weeks.

During his first transaction, we broke the news of Salman transacting his first installment. We had asked about the first transaction with BN Tiwari, president of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and he said, “Yes, we’ve received the first installment from Salman Khan. He has donated Rs. 3000 for 20,000 workers. This is the first installment and in the second installment he will give another 3000.”

Now, the news is that Salman Khan has also lent monetary help to 90 vertically challenge daily wage earners who work for All India Special Artistes Association (AISAA) which is a wing of FWICE.

Salman is himself stuck at his Panvel’s farmhouse since the lockdown has started. He keeps posting videos of his various fun activities. He also sang a song on the current situation titled as ‘Pyaar Karona’. Recently we also saw a video of him supplying food parcels to the thousands of people in need. He sent out a truck full of essentials for the people stuck with no supplies around his farm.

