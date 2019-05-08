Salman Khan To Watch Mahesh Babu’s Maharshi; Another Remake On The Cards Already?

Mahesh Babu starrer Maharshi is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow – May 9th, 2019 and audiences are quite excited about it. The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh, and it is directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Now it is being said that Superstar Salman Khan will be watching the film soon.

According to the reports in IB Times, Salman has shown his interest in remaking the Mahesh Babu starrer film in Hindi.

The Kick actor will be watching the film tomorrow and his Dabangg 3 director Prabhudeva will accompany him for the same. If Salman likes the film and its story, he might give a green light for the Hindi remake. Though, there’s no official confirmation from both the teams. Makers of Maharshi are holding a special screening for Salman tomorrow. Apart from Salman and Prabhudheva, the team of Dabangg 3 is also expected to watch the special screening.

In the past too, Salman’s Wanted was the remake of Mahesh Babu’s hit film Pokiri.

Well, it will be interesting to know if Salman likes Mahesh’s film!

On the work front, Salman is currently shooting for Dabangg 3 along with Sonakshi Sinha. The film is set to hit the theatres on December 20, 2019. Apart from this, Salman is also busy promoting his Eid release Bharat which is slated to release on June 5, 2019.

