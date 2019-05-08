Cardi B Is The Most-Streamed Mom On Spotify

The upcoming Mother’s Day on May 12 will be rapper Cardi B’s first as a mother. And she has a reason to celebrate. She has topped Spotify’s global list of most-streamed moms.

She delivered her first child, Kulture Kiari Cephus, in July 2018.

Talking about her child to eonline.com, she said: “She is so fun, she is cool, like, I love her, she’s like my little best friend. She just makes the gloomiest days like sunshine. I love it. It’s is a slice of heaven.”

The Grammy winner isn’t the only mother who juggles the demands of parenting with life in the limelight.

Honouring them, Spotify has come out with lists. While its global list of most-streamed moms has been topped by Cardi B, she is followed by singer Beyonce Knowles, then Adele, then P!nk and Shakira, read a statement from the Swedish music streaming platform Spotify.

As for India, most-streamed Indian artists-moms on Spotify is topped by Alka Yagnik. The second position went to Sunidhi Chauhan, followed by Tulsi Kumar.

