Hrithik Roshan & Katrina Kaif To Reunite For Bang Bang Sequel?

Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif have worked together in films like Bang Bang and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara in the past. It seems the duo is now coming together for another film soon.

According to a report in Cineblitz, Hrithik has given a green lit for the sequel of Bang Bang. If reports are to be believed, the makers are trying to bring the Chikni Chameli on board for the second instalment.

It will be directed by Siddharth Anand, who is also directing other Hrithik’s film which is being made under YRF banner. It is also being said that the film’s tentative title is Bang Bang Reloaded. The first part had collected a whopping amount of 181.03 crores in its lifetime. Well, it will be interesting to see this sizzling pair together again on the big screen!

On the work front, Hrithik is currently gearing up the release of his upcoming film Super 30. It is slated to hit the theatres on July 26, 2019. Katrina is too busy promoting her Eid release Bharat which also stars Salman Khan in the pivotal role. The film is slated to hit the theatres on June 5th, 2019.

