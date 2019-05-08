Actor Ishaan Khatter had a funny reaction to actress Deepika Padukone’s photograph and called her Chewbacca, a fictional character in the popular “Star Wars” franchise.

Ishaan Khatter's 'Chewbacca' Comment On Deepika Padukone's Photo Is Witty
Ishaan Khatter’s ‘Chewbacca’ Comment On Deepika Padukone’s Photo Is Witty

Deepika, who attended the Met Gala 2019 in New York on Monday, posted a photo on Instagram. In the image, she is seen sitting in front of a dressing mirror, getting her hair done. The “Padmaavat” star’s face is covered, thanks to her long tresses.

She captioned the image: “24/7“, expressing in the fewest words possible what a day in a life in showbiz is like.

Ishaan compared her mirror selfie with Chewbacca.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

24/7

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

He wrote: “Chewbacca is that you?”

On the acting front, Deepika will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s next titled Chhapaak“, where she will be seen playing an acid attack survivor. The film also stars Vikrant Massey.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here