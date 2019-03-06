Salman Khan To Showcase All Of His Films On A Digital Platform! Bhai-Flix After Netflix?

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan, who is awaiting his Eid release Bharat which also stars Katrina Kaif, has started acquiring rights of all his old films. It seems Salman is following the footsteps of a buddy, Shah Rukh Khan, who too has bought the rights of his films.

Salman has begun approaching a lot of individual producers in which he has worked in the past.

According to Deccan Chronicle, sources close to Salman have confirmed about the same. The Kick actor’s team is speaking to the makers regarding the same.

A source revealed, “Some of the films that Salman has acted in still belong to the producers and in some cases, the films are now with the buyers of those films who acquired the movies lock, stock and barrel with perpetual rights. There is a buzz in the trade that Salman wants to start his own platform where he wants to showcase all his films till date. Most of Salman’s films in recent times have him as the producer and hence has the rights, but with earlier films, he needs to get the rights to showcase them.”

The source further added, “These also include some films in which he has done cameos and extended cameos as well. It can be recalled that even Shah Rukh Khan had taken the rights for quite a few films that he has worked in earlier.”

Well, it is not yet clear if Salman will come up with his own channel or an OTT platform for this.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!