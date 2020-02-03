Salman Khan To Have His Shortest Film Till Date With Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai?

Salman Khan, who was last seen in Dabangg 3, is all set for his upcoming Eid release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. There have been some surprising news coming out about the film. It’s about the duration which not only will excite Salman fans but also the movie-goers out there.

Salman Khan’s films are usually healthy when it comes to the run-time of the film. His last two films Dabangg 3 and Bharat are of 2 hours 30 minutes and 2 hours 35 minutes respectively.

But, as per the reports, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will not be as long as previous Salman Khan films. It’s been said that it will be his shortest film to date. Salman is planning to keep this short and crisp for the thrilling experience.

Disha recently opened up about working with Salman in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, “Considering the fact that Salman sir is such a huge star in Bollywood for years, never have I ever imagined that I will get another chance to work with him again, after ‘Bharat’. When the film worked I was just happy with the fact that I had worked with Salman Khan. However, when the opportunity for ‘Radhe’ came, I was on cloud nine. I loved the story and working again with sir! I think along with my hard work, everything is happening also because of good fortune.”

Salman plays a cop once again in Radhe. The film marks his return with director Prabhudheva after their 2009 blockbuster Wanted, which saw him play an undercover cop. Before Radhe, Prabhudheva directs Salman in the December 2019 release, Dabangg 3, which sees the superstar reprise his iconic character Inspector Chulbul Pandey. Radhe is scheduled to hit the screens on Eid next year. The film also features Disha Patani.

