Salman Khan Takes To Twitter & Busts The Rumour Of Doing A Fraudulent Show In Bijnor

Salman Khan recently busted a fraudulent rumour about him doing a show presented by his Being Human foundation in Bijnor.

A poster has been going viral on the social media which promises the Bijnor people that Salman Khan will be doing a Being Human show in the UP city on May 4. The poster also promises the performances by Guru Randhawa, Neha Kakkar, Armaan Malik and Amaal Malik.

Salman took to Twitter and rubbished the rumour by sharing the poster and writing a message for his followers. He wrote, “Neither Being Human Foundation nor me are associated with this event in any way…”

Neither Being Human Foundation nor me are associated with this event in any way… pic.twitter.com/bwXdYYCaiO — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 2, 2019

Now that’s coming straight from Salman and we hope it helps his fans preventing themselves from frauds.

Salman Khan starrer upcoming film Bharat also stars Sunil Grover, Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar the film is slated to release on June 5, 2019.

Bharat which is the Bollywood remake of South Korean film Ode to My Father tells the journey of a man and the country together. The film will show Salman in various avatars and will cover his journey through different ages.

Talking about how he prepared for the role, Salman earlier said that he worked 10 times more for Bharat compared to his previous films, “You saw that in Sultan (2016), too. The amount of work that went into it is 10 times more than what I put in any other film. Because you need to lose weight to look a certain way and then you need to put on that weight. And all this always has to be done in a short span of time. Earlier, it was easier, but now, of course, it’s tougher.”

Apart from Bharat, Salman will also be seen in Dabangg 3 and Inshallah.

