Salman Khan Ropes In Pulkit Samrat, Daisy Shah, Kriti Kharbanda, Ali Fazal For His Next?

Salman Khan’s next production venture, Bulbul Marriage Hall has been stirring news for quite a while now. Directed by Rohit Nayyar, the rom-com revolves around the much love subject of big fat Indian weddings. The film revolves around the lives of 4 main characters and is reportedly based in the backdrop of Lucknow.

And now, reports have been doing rounds that the film, which is set to roll in the second half of the year will feature Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbandha, Ali Fazal and Daisy Shah in lead roles. While real-life couple Kriti and Samrat play reel life couple, there aren’t too many details on Daisy and Ali’s role.

On the casting of these actors by Salman Khan, a certain source by Bollywood Hungama has been quoted saying, “Salman Khan feels responsible for the career of people who have been with him, which is when he came up with the idea to churn out some of his production ventures with the in-house talent. Given the subject, he felt, these four fit the bill perfectly for the part in the film.”

Meanwhile, Bulbul Marriage Hall has been written by Raaj Shaandilya. Salman Khan, on the other hand, is currently busy shooting for Prahudheva directed Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which will be wrapped up by Mid-March.

The source further revealed that Salman is looking for a new project post the wrap up of Radhe. “He is on the hunt for the right script. A final call will be taken in the next 20 to 25 days.”

