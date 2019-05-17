Salman Khan REACTS To VIRAL “Chandivali Studios” Comment On Hina Khan’s Cannes 2019 Debut

While the country was celebrating the beauty of our favourite Bollywood ladies like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, who marked their appearance yesterday at the Cannes Film Festival 2019, there stirred a controversy surrounding the Cannes debutante Hina Khan who unfortunately faced some cheap remarks for her appearance. Now, after several B’Town celebrities landed their support, Salman Khan has broke silence and here’s what he said.

At the Zinda song’s launch event today, when asked what he has to speak about the same, the actor sarcastically said, “That’s very responsible of the editor to make a comment like that… that’s very thoughtful of him to comment on Hina. I don’t understand what he was trying to mean – whether Cannes is Chandivali or Chandivali has gone to Cannes?”

Meanwhile for the unknowns, Hina Khan yesterday walked the red carpet at Cannes, where she had gone for unveiling the first look of her upcoming debut movie. Soon after her pictures came out, it went viral all over the internet garnering praises. However, one of the magazine editor took to his Instagram story to share her look and wrote, “Cannes has suddenly become Chandivali Studios kya?” The story soon grabbed eyeballs and drew ire from a host of TV & Bollywood fraternity members who supported Hina and her journey whole-heartedly.

Hina, who is an admirer of Salman, has been a part of Bigg Boss Season 11 which was hosted by the actor.

Hina also addressed the entire saga as she Tweeted, “I was persistent, I am constant and I will be efficient again and again and again. Don’t know where I belong, don’t know if I have to, as the place doesn’t define me. Because as always I will work my a** off and I will make my own place. My promise, a proud outsider from my Chandivali Studios.”

