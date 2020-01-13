Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Has A Hindu-Muslim Angle & Reflects Country’s Current Political Scenario

Salman Khan recently won hearts with Dabangg 3 and next has Radhe on the cards. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali was announced by him recently and it is to be directed by Farhad Samji. Akshay Kumar, soon after the announcement tweet, posted his idea of having a new title for its sequel. He said Salman should title the sequel as, ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Christmas’.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is all set for Eid 2021 release and there’s still a whole lot of time for the movie to go on the floors. According to the reports, the movie’s plot reflects the current political scenario of the country.

According to a report published in Bollywood Hungama, “In this atmosphere of polarization and toxicity, the need of the hour is messages of harmony and peace. Cinema has been a sincere platform of secularism in our country; Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will take the cinematic experience back to the days of films like Yash Chopra’s Dharmputra and Dhool Ka Phool. It addresses the issue of Hindu-Muslim amity.”

The source also adds, “His father is Muslim. His mother is Hindu. Helen Aunty is a Catholic. Salman’s family is a living example of communal amity. The film’s plot will be similar. It will portray the ups and downs in a family which celebrates both Eid and Diwali with equal fervour. It will be Salman’s homage to the enduring spirit of oneness and brotherhood, a counterpoint to the currently vitiated atmosphere in the country.”

Salman Khan, as of now will have all his focus on his upcoming Eid releases i.e. Radhe. Dabangg 3 director Prabhudheva will also helm Radhe and it’s clashing with Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb.

