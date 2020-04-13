Salman Khan Is UNSTOPPABLE! Now Lends Emergency Support To 50 Female Ground Workers

Salman Khan is unstoppable when it comes to helping people in these troubling times. The Bhaijaan of Bollywood has already helped 25,000 daily wage workers in the industry by bearing their expenses. On top of that, he also provided food essentials to daily wage workers in Mumbai. The same was confirmed by politician Baba Siddiqui in his Twitter post.

And if that was not enough, the superstar has now lent his helping hand to 50 female ground workers in Malegaon on getting emergency request.

As per ETimes’ latest report, on getting the request Salman’s team did the ground research and made the arrangements at the earliest possible. Confirming the same, the Dabangg 3 actor’s manager told the daily that Salman has always been generous and responds to anyone who is in genuine need.

Recently Salman went filmy to educate his fans and followers about the coronavirus pandemic. He recreated a romantic scene from his 1989 film Maine Pyar Kiya, but with a coronavirus twist.

Salman shared a then and now video which has an old clip from Maine Pyar Kiya. The scene has Salman kissing a lipstick mark on a mirror that was left by Bhagyashree’s character in the movie.

Over 30 years later, he recreated the scene. But this time, instead of kissing the lipstick mark, he cleans it with what looks like a sanitiser and a piece of cloth.

“If MPK releases now, happy Easter be focused n Stay strong,” he captioned the video.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film was scheduled to release on Eid 2020 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shoot got halted.

