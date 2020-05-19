Salman Khan Comes In Rescue For Iulia Vantur With Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali?

The special bond between Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur is not a secret anymore. Earlier, both used to be mum but lately, they have been quite frank about each other. Interestingly, the Romanian beauty is currently at Salman’s Panvel farmhouse. She is spending quality time there amidst the lockdown.

Now, the duo is once again back in the news as one has come to rescue the other. We are well aware that Iulia Vantur is all set to enter Bollywood and her first project was supposed to be Prem Soni directorial. She was supposed to play Krishna’s bhakt in the film. The film had a tentative title ‘Radha Kyu Gori Main Kyu Kaala’. Now, if the reports are to be believed, the film has taken a back seat. And the godfather, Salman Khan has come in as a messiah.

As per the report in Bollywood Hungama, the source close to Salman quoted, “Abhi toh lockdown hai. Bhai will make an announcement about her (Iulia) later during the year when things return to normal.” The source further passed out interesting information that Iulia might get a chance in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, as our Bhaijaan is ‘Bade Dilwala’.

Meanwhile, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is slated for an Eid 2021 release, will be directed by Farhad Samji. It is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. Back in February, Pooja Hegde joined the cast as a lead actress.

