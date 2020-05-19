Boney Kapoor Shares Family’s Health Update After His House-Help Tests COVID-19 Positive

Producer Boney Kapoor has informed that Domestic help at his residence at Green Acres, Lokhandwala Complex Charan Sahu aged 23 years was tested positive of Coronavirus.

He was unwell on Saturday evening and Boney Kapoor sent him for tests and kept in isolation. After receiving the test report the Society Authorities were informed who in turn informed BMC. Immediately BMC and State Govt Authorities have started the process of getting him into a quarantine centre.

Boney added: “Myself, my children and the other staff at home are all fine and none of us are showing any symptoms. In fact, we haven’t left our home since the Lockdown started. We are thankful to the Govt of Maharashtra and BMC for their swift response. We shall be diligently following the instructions and advice given to us by BMC and their medical team. We are sure that Charan would soon recover and be back at home with us.”

