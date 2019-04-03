Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt’s Inshallah’s Trilogy – Mashallah & Subanallah? Varun Dhawan Jokes!

Recently, Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt made an exciting announcement about their first collaboration, Inshallah which literally took the internet by storm. The love story is being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and it will hit the theatres in 2020.

But before the shooting of the film, it seems the film will be made in three parts. No, we aren’t saying this but Alia’s Kalank co-star Varun Dhawan has announced it.

During the Zee Cine Awards 2019, the Badlapur actor had said to Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor that Alia has become a big actress now and has films like Inshallah & RRR. So today, during the trailer launch of Kalank, Varun was asked if he was being serious or joking about Alia, to which replied, “What do you think about it? (Laughs) I also made the announcement of the triology – Inshallah, Mashallah and Subhanallah. Basically, I had that Alia has become a big actress and she won’t have dates for working with me. On this, Ranbir sir and Ranveer sir laughed. Then I told them, ‘Why are laughing? The same will happen with you guys too’ (laughs). I meant that.”

Well, whatever it is! We just hope that Salman and Alia’s Inshallah gets made in a trilogy!

On the work front, Varun is all gearing up for Kalank’s release and he is also shooting for Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer. He also has a remake of Coolie No. 1 which also stars Sara Ali Khan.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!