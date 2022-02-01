Saif Ali Khan was a happy man when he married Amrita Singh, both the actors were head over heels in love with each other but they soon separated due to personal issues. Over the years, the actor has given some bold statements which are useful for someone while offensive for many. Similarly, back in the 90s, the Jawaani Jaaneman star openly spoke about his views on s*x & revealed why the Indian male is frustrated.

While talking about the topic, the actor mentioned why he never read any s*x manuals to learn the techniques. He also talked about his own needs and said he never proposed to a woman just to sleep with her.

Although talking about s*x is still a very sensitive topic in the country, but Saif Ali Khan shared his views in the 90s very frankly. While talking to the Stardust magazine, the Bhoot Police star said, “S*x has its relevance, but it isn’t anything novel. It’s been so since Eve tempted Adam. S*x has been one of the first forms of communication between a man and a woman. My physical need is as important as my emotional need. I can’t separate them although there have been times when my emotions have been least involved when I’ve been with a woman.”

Saif Ali Khan further added, “The woman has always known the equation. I’ve never said, ‘I Love You’ to a woman just to get her into my bed. I have never had to read s*x manuals to learn the techniques. My technique is my own. I have always treated my woman with respect.”

“Today, I wouldn’t respond to a woman who came on to me. I’m a married man. I wouldn’t do anything to hurt my wife. I’d smile and say ‘sorry ma’am, wrong number.’ I’ve grown up abroad and lived on my own. I’ve seen blue films and live shows. The average Indian male is not as exposed to s*x as the average guy abroad. That’s why the Indian male is frustrated.”

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan is working on the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan. He also has Adipurush and Go Goa Gone 2 in the pipeline.

