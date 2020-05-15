Saif Ali Khan Brings Out The Pataudi Clan’s Picasso Amid The COVID-19 Lockdown

This period of the lockdown has been very difficult for mankind. While people are struggling to keep up with the crisis there are some others who have been trying to keep their calm going the creative way! One of them is the Pataudi clan i.e Saif Ali Khan and his family.

Saif Ali Khan along with his wife and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur have been very active on social media. Right from sharing pictures of gardening to reading, the Nawab of Pataudi and his family have been making the most of the lockdown and their time together.

Recently Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her official Instagram handle to share a hand painting made by her, Taimur and Saif Ali Khan. The image shows Saif sporting a salt and pepper beard and holding the canvas on which the painting has been made. Bebo shared the post with a caption that read, “Quarantine 2020 imprinted for life… SAK, KKK and TAK… spreading hope and faith #QuaranTimDiaries #InhousePicasso.”

Check out the post here:

This is not the first time that Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have flaunted their son’s creative side.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium, while Saif Ali Khan is anticipating the release of his political web drama, Dilli, on Amazon Prime Video.

