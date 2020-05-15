Darshan Raval : "Lockdown Has Redefined The Rules Of Modern Relationships"

Singer Darshan Raval will be back on the small screen as the host of special lockdown version of “Dil Beats”, and says the lockdown has redefined the rules of modern relationships.

“With video calls and texts taking over dinner dates and weekend getaways, this lockdown has definitely redefined the rules of modern relationships,” Darshan said.

“As we stay away from our loved ones, ‘Dil Beats Lockdown Love’ offers an apt chance to keep love fresh and free of worries amongst love birds. I’m excited to extend my portrayal as a Love Dost to the virtual world and also help solve the love problems of the audience,” he added.

The lockdown version of “Dil Beats” will have Darshan present real-life lockdown love stories, and discuss the challenges of keeping love fresh and exciting in the current scenario. Viewers will also be asked to share their real-life love stories on social media and talk about their ‘lockdown’ relationships. The show will premiere on May 20 on MTV Beats.

The channel has also come out with another show “MTV Beats Sessions From Home”, which will give viewers a chance to indulge in unplugged versions of Bollywood’s popular songs and groove with artists including Jonita Gandhi, Lisa Mishra, Nikhita Gandhi and Shashwat Singh. While performing, each artist will also share anecdotes about each song.

Talking about the show, Jonita said: “The show is a unique platform to offer a musical respite during this lockdown. Not only does it highlight our undying love for Bollywood music but it also makes us revisit some of our most beloved songs. I am looking forward to entertaining my fans with some unplugged and a capella versions of my favourite songs and sharing some interesting stories around them. There is nothing that music cannot heal, so let’s heal together and spread some cheer.”

To this, Nikhita and Shashwat added: “This lockdown has prompted us to explore newer ways of offering music to our fans and keep up the momentum. ‘MTV Beats Sessions from Home’ is a one of a kind platform to relook at Bollywood’s most popular songs and present our own renditions… We hope the audience has as much fun in listening to the sessions as we will have in creating them.”

