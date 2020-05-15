Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit! From Initial Rejection To Earning MORE Than Salman Khan – 5 Interesting Facts About The Dhak Dhak Girl

Madhuri Dixit is a Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood for a reason! From her graceful dance moves to her million-dollar smile, she is a beauty. As the diva celebrates her 50th birthday today we bring to you some facts about the actress’s life that are sure to make you say WHOA!

While it is a known fact that Madhuri Dixit’s husband, Dr. Sriram Nene was absolutely clueless about her stardom, there are many other facts of the actress’ life that are not known to all.

1. The Accidental Actress:

Madhuri Dixit has a degree in Microbiology and never wanted to become an actress. Dixit had always wanted to become a microbiologist but her stint in Tezaab gained her unexpected stardom. Well, the rest is history!

2. One Of The Highest Paid Actresses:

Madhuri Dixit was at the peak of her career in the 90s and then happened Sooraj Barjatya’s Maine Pyaar Kiya along with Salman Khan. While Salman too was a huge success at that time, the industry grapevine has it that Madhuri was paid a whopping 2.5 crores for the film, which was a lot more than what Salman was allegedly paid.

3. Ft. Pandit Birju Maharaj:

A trained Kathak dancer, Madhuri Dixit is often touted as one of the best dances that B’town has seen to-date. But what proves this point is that Madhuri is the only actress of her time to be choreographed by the legendary Pandit Birju Maharaj. Not only did Pandit taught her steps for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas, but he also called her the best dancer of Bollywood.

4. The only Actress To Have 14 Filmfare Nominations:

Madhuri Dixit is an exceptionally talented actress and no arguments on that. But she is also the only actress have to have achieved the remarkable feat of being nominated for as many as 14 times for the prestigious Filmfare awards. Yes, you read that! Out of the 14 nominations, she has won 4 trophies under the Best Actress category and 2 under other categories.

5. She Has A Real Star Named After Her:

While many Bollywood actors are called stars there are very few who actually have one in their name. Madhuri Dixit has a star in her name in the Orion constellation.

And to prove a certificate from the Star Foundation reads: “A celestial body in the sky above has been named in honour of Madhuri Dixit-Nene and is officially located in the constellation Orion.”

Well, here’s Koimoi wishing the evergreen Dhak Dhak girl a very Happy Birthday and a healthy life ahead!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!